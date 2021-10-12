Lancom elevates Priscila Bernardes to GM

Priscila Bernardes (Lancom Technology) Credit: Lancom Technology

Auckland-based Lancom Technology has promoted its head of sales Priscila Bernardes to business general manager as she marks her sixth year with the IT services provider.

Bernardes will continue her role as sales lead while now overseeing daily business activities across Lancom’s customer success, managed services team and engineering teams.

Reporting to CEO Waruna Kirimetiyawa, Bernardes was described as being “instrumental” in growing Lancom’s business across the development of software-as-a-service and cloud managed services.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to continue supporting Lancom Technology and look forward to bringing a diverse approach to operational excellence and talent development within our business,” she said. “I am particularly motivated to continue promoting Kiwi technological expertise across the world, through the solutions we are developing for our customers, right here in Aotearoa.”

Bernardes joined Lancom Technology in 2015, initially as a customer experience manager. Her role was then expanded to include sales and marketing and most recently she took on the head of sales role. This year, Bernardes was honoured with the Shining Star (Partner) award during Reseller News Women in ICT Awards.

“In the six years Priscila has been with us, her career has spanned customer experience, marketing and sales,” Kirimetiyawa said. “This variety of roles means she has developed a deep understanding of both our customers and our business. I’m excited to see how she uses her experience and talent to deliver an even better service for our customers whilst continuing to support our growth ambitions.”

The promotion comes almost a year after Lancom took on former Powernet Group CEO Dan Williams as part of the company’s expansion in the Australian market.

Lancom opened its first Australian office in August 2020, with the company’s new Melbourne-based digs expected to drive its growth in Australia.