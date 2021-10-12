Snyk taps VMware talent for A/NZ channel lead

Follows the vendor’s initial push into the A/NZ market back in January.

Marc Tan (Snyk) Credit: Snyk

Security vendor Snyk has appointed former VMware senior sales account executive Marc Tan as its channels and alliances director for Australia and New Zealand.



In the new role for the company, Tan will be tasked with building out Snyk’s local partner ecosystem through new go-to-market routes and technology alliances.

His appointment builds on Snyk’s momentum in the region following its initial A/NZ expansion in January.



ARN understands before Tan's appointment, channel and alliance-related responsibilities were shared amongst the vendor's local leadership team, including A/NZ regional vice president Asanga Wanigatunga.

“Snyk has already established fantastic relationships locally with respected channel partners including Ampion and Datacom NZ as well as global, strategic technology alliances with Atlassian and AWS," Tan said.

“I’m focused on building on this and creating a thriving ecosystem that helps customers integrate security as early as possible into their software development life cycle.”

Prior to his time at VMware, Tan worked at Pivotal Software prior to its acquisition by VMware and subsequent name change to VMware Tanzu.

He also spent 15 years at Telstra across a range of roles, leaving the telco as its general manager of business applications and systems in December 2018.

“The market is moving faster than ever before as organisations realise that developers need to take ownership of security, and are equipped to address issues as they arise,” said Wanigatunga.

“This has been a driving force to expand the team locally, including key hires such as Marc, to ensure we have the right expertise to support customers of all shapes and sizes.”