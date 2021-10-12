Datto A/NZ VP James Bergl departs after six years

Refers to this time at the vendor as a “career win”.

James Bergl (Datto) Credit: Datto

James Bergl, Datto’s Australian and New Zealand regional vice president, has decided to leave the company after driving the vendor’s expansion into the region six years ago.



Announcing the departure in a LinkedIn post, Bergl said he has decided to take off the rest of the year to “recharge and spend time with my (new) family”.

“You can only connect the dots by looking backwards; whilst Datto has definitely been ‘my career win’ to-date, more importantly, I have made friends for life, met my wife at a work conference (ARN Edge) and started a beautiful little family - all of which wouldn't have been possible without Datto!” he wrote.

Bergl joined Datto back in 2015 to drive the charge in the region. A year later, he saw over 100 reseller partners sign up with Datto as it continued to expand its presence in A/NZ.

He ends his tenure with the back-up and disaster recovery vendor with a team of over 100 employees and servicing more than 1,600 managed service providers (MSPs).

“To each and every one of our partners, thank you for your business, friendship and support, I am sure we will connect again on the circuit,” he said.

Among many people, he thanked the vendor's CRO, Sanjay Singh, for sharing "his wisdom and experience for the past two years and helped me understand how to move from 'start-up to scale-up' and operationalise a multi-product, multi-geo business".

Meanwhile, Singh in turn thanked Bergl for "his years of leadership and [we] wish him the best in his next chapter".

“James brought charisma and passion to the Datto team every day," he added.

Bergl signed off his departure with the claim that the vendor is at peak performance and was looking forward to seeing it progress in the future.



“As I depart Datto, I say with the utmost confidence, Datto has never been stronger, the vision and execution is taking Datto to new heights and I will be eagerly cheering for Datto, to continue their path of success, doing what they do best [—] helping MSPs to profitably grow and scale their business," he said.

“I'm off to change some nappies and chill out,” Bergl added.