Plan B’s Neville Pinto brings tech consulting prowess to new venture

Gravitus is billing itself as a digital transformation company that provides innovative technologies to multiple sectors.

Plan B’s former chief operating officer and CISO Neville Pinto has kicked off a new venture, Gravitus Digital, in partnership with 10xDS, to bring digital transformation consulting and delivery to the local midmarket and beyond.



Pinto, who joined Plan B in late 2019 from Deloitte, left the IT services group earlier this year to set up Gravitus Digital which, according to its website, is comprised of a global team of experienced specialists with deep consulting, engineering and product management expertise.



In its own words, the company builds intuitive digital solutions to solve complex business problems.



At its core, Gravitus is a technology consulting firm focusing on digital transformation, with many of its delivery capabilities made possible thanks to its partnership with 10xDS – aka Exponential Digital Solutions – an India-headquartered digital transformation specialist.

According to Pinto, who spent three years as associate director of technology strategy and digital transformation at Deloitte before joining Plan B, the Auckland-based Gravitus operates under a partnership model, with most delivery carried out through a virtual delivery process – this element is underpinned by 10xDS.



While 10xDS brings the backing of a full tech delivery team to Pinto’s venture, the local firm also provides the Indian technology firm with a channel of expansion into the broader Australia and New Zealand market.

“Together 10xDS and Gravitus will look towards creating end-end market-ready solutions leveraging their combined expertise to deliver advanced digital strategy development, innovations execution, operational excellence, customer experience and solve complex business challenges for businesses in the region,” 10xDS said in a statement.

“Their [Gravitus’] broad range of services focuses on building and leveraging a portfolio of emerging technologies such as hyperautomation, [Microsoft] Power Platform, AI [artificial intelligence], cloud security, and others to help businesses in the A/NZ region transform and realise their milestones,” it said.



From 10xDS’ perspective, Gravitus is perfectly positioned to act as a local partner for the company in New Zealand, providing a “golden opportunity” to work together and help businesses in the region to adopt emerging technologies and innovate.

According to Pinto, the idea for Gravitus has been in the works for “months, if not years”.

“The idea spanned from the work I have done over the years in the start-up community in New Zealand, before I joined Deloitte,” Pinto told Reseller News. “I provided advice to start-ups, and this exposed me to a completely different ecosystem of people who thought differently and did things differently.

“I wanted to provide something unique in the market. The way we’ve built our portfolio is to combine certain elements between deep business transformation, consulting expertise, with tech solutions, making use of some of the good disciplines and practices you get from the big consulting firms, merging it with core tech solutions, and making that more accessible. That’s the core genesis of why Gravitus Digital exists,” he added.



For Pinto, 10xDS represented the perfect partnership for Gravitus, with the firm claiming gold partnerships with most of the big global tech vendors. As a partnership, the two companies are investing heavily in the Microsoft centre of excellence, according to Pinto.

Now that it is actively taking its wares to the market, Gravitus is billing itself as a digital transformation company providing innovative technologies to sectors such as banking and finance, insurance, healthcare and retail, among others in New Zealand and the broader A/NZ region.



At present, Gravitus is going for the midmarket corporate segment of the market, right up through to the enterprise, Pinto noted.



“What Gravitus will bring to the table is a deep understanding of digital and business transformation, from my experience and the wider team across the practice, coupled with some deep and functional expertise across the emerging technology areas,” Pinto said.