Napier's Magiq Software bought by US ERP outfit Springbrook Software

Tony Tiftis (Magiq Software) Credit: Supplied

US-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software platform developer Springbrook Software has acquired Napier-based Magiq Software.

The combined companies will now collectively serve more than 1700 villages, towns, municipalities, fire districts, public health boards and cities in seven countries, with the bulk of customers located in North America.

Magiq Software, an AWS partner, provides an integrated cloud based public sector platform based around a suite of finance modules, including accounting, banking, billing, procurement, payroll, HR, property and regulatory management and more to around 550 customers.

Its modules are supported by mobile applications to serve the needs of a remote workforce.



Springbrook, meanwhile, has been providing a full suite of cloud-based solutions including finance, payroll, utility billing, human resources, and online payments to local government agencies for over 30 years. Its customer base now exceeding 1100.

“Both Springbrook and Magiq Software put customer service and product innovation first," said Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook Software.

"This acquisition represents the execution of our strategy to deliver the most comprehensive suite of fully integrated cloud-based solutions for local government agencies."

The Magiq cloud platform complemented Springbrook's new Cirrus financial cloud platform with new advanced capital budgeting, planning, reporting and document management capabilities, Bonavito said.

Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional presence in Washington, New York and Massachusetts while Magiq Software has offices in New Zealand, Australia, and the USA.

The sale price was not disclosed.