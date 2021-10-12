Switch hires new MD

Andrew Davenport comes to Switch with more than 15 years' digital business experience.

Andrew Davenport (Switch) Credit: LinkedIn

Platinum Sitecore implementation partner Switch has hired Andrew Davenport as its new managing director.

Davenport comes to Switch with more than 15 years of experience leading digital businesses in Australia and the UK, and was previously the managing director of The White Agency and Valtech Australia.

"Andrew has years of experience leading teams, customers and technology relationships and shares my passion for talent, helping customers succeed and being at the forefront of the constant change in the industry we work in,” Switch CEO Steve Nelson said.

Davenport said he was keen to lead a new technology business.

“Steve has built a team of deep technical experts, now aided by strategists and customer experience designers. It's my privilege to now work alongside this talented team to help build the next chapter for Switch,” he said.



“We are in a rapidly evolving marketplace and we're talking to customers right now about our 2022 service models. We don't intend to offer what's been offered, more set the trend for what's needed," he added.



Sitecore recently appointed area vice president of Asia, Saurabh Pandit as part of its aggressive growth ambitions in the wake of a US$1.2 billion capital investment it secured in January.

