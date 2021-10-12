CloudBlue names Vodafone NZ a visionary in cloud sales and support

Credit: Supplied

California-based cloud ecosystem technology company CloudBlue has named Vodafone New Zealand as its "visionary" partner of the year in its annual awards.

The award recognised a new partner that demonstrated excellence in its vision and implementation of the CloudBlue platform to power innovation across its business and to deliver growth and impact, the company said.



CloudBlue, an Ingram Micro company, helps businesses earn revenue in the as-a-service economy by managing subscription and billing, vendor and product information, and partner onboarding across channels.

Its ecosystem orchestration platform connects vendor and go-to-market ecosystems, automating the distribution of traditional and digital products and services across partners.



Since partnering with CloudBlue last year, Vodafone NZ has become one of the first digital services providers in the Asia Pacific and Japan region to adopt CloudBlue’s assisted sales and premium customer support programmes.

These helped accelerate Vodafone’s go-to-market strategy that was looking to deliver a flawless end-to-end experience for customers purchasing cloud offerings.

“Digital transformation has accelerated significantly throughout business over the past two years, and cloud technology has been at the forefront of this ongoing evolution,” said Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president at CloudBlue.

“Our partners -- from resellers to MSPs to system integrators and telcos -- have played a major role in this transformation, in large part because they have successfully leveraged the power of our CloudBlue platform."



The CloudBlue partner awards recognise customers exhibiting a high level of innovation, advocacy, performance, and sales success by using CloudBlue’s ecosystem orchestration platform to drive end-user digital transformation.

Key criteria used to determine winning partners included overall cloud business growth, ability and motivation to innovate with the platform and the partner’s level of engagement and alignment with CloudBlue.

The other 2021 CloudBlue partner awards winners were:



Global partner of the year: Telefónica Tech (Spain)

Telefónica Tech saw significant success using CloudBlue to launch and manage Empresa Segura (Secure Enterprise), a cybersecurity solution for its small to medium business (SMB) customers. CloudBlue technology allowed Telefónica Tech to bundle third-party vendor cloud products with its internal intellectual property, to create a digital offering that distinguished it from the competition.

Breakthrough partner of the year: Vuzion (UK)

Vuzion was a consistent early adopter of the CloudBlue platform. It partnered with CloudBlue to vastly expand its offerings, including its solutions catalogue and increase operational efficiency to offer more value-add services to their B2B reseller network. It also used CloudBlue technology to speed its go-to-market and provisioning.

Innovator of the year: T-Mobile (Germany)

Using CloudBlue, T-Mobile launched its Microsoft 365 On Us, bundling the popular workplace SaaS offering into an affordable rate plan for SMB customers. CloudBlue helped T-Mobile manage all integrations and billing to streamline the process for customers.

Growth partner of the year: Dell (USA)

A longtime CloudBlue partner, Dell has recently achieved exceptional growth reselling Microsoft cloud products and services including Office 365 and Azure. They were recognised for being an outstanding leader in cloud services reselling.

Spotlight partner of the year: Ekco (UK)

Ekco is a CloudBlue professional services automation (PSA) partner in the 2nd year of deployment of CloudBlue professional services automation (PSA). Ekco used CloudBlue PSA to unify disparate software systems across the company’s various divisions, centralising data and streamlining business processes.