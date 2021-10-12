Microsoft partners Stratos and Alchemy merge in Christchurch

Credit: Stratos / Alchemy

Stratos Technology Partners and Alchemy Group have unveiled plans to merge operations with immediate effect as the Christchurch-based businesses sharpen Microsoft offerings across New Zealand and Australia.

The move -- which officially kicked into gear on 1 October -- is designed to “substantially increase” the ability to deliver enhanced software development, SharePoint and Microsoft 365 based solutions to customers on both sides of the Tasman.

As a result, the combined entity will house 35 software engineers and technology consultants operating under the Stratos name.

Phil Johnson -- managing director of Alchemy -- will join David Carter and Steve Knutson as a director and shareholder of Stratos while Howard Nicholls, Dean Ashby and Dave Eaves will become company shareholders.

“The advantage we have against our overseas owned competitors is that we understand the local economy,” Johnson noted. “We are a team that has launched and scaled multiple Kiwi businesses and this context is essential to provide solutions that are relevant to the New Zealand market.”

With more than 25 years industry experience, Christchurch-based Alchemy specialises in technical software deployments in relation to developing B2B systems across multiple industry sectors. Key services include custom software development, mobile integration, business intelligence and web management expertise.

Meanwhile, Stratos has operated within the Canterbury technology market for more than a decade with deep levels of expertise in providing bespoke software development services, SharePoint consulting and Microsoft 365 Modern Workplace solutions.

“Both companies believe in giving our clients a direct line to the ‘builders’,” Carter added. “It’s one of our core values and it’s one of the strategic pillars that truly sets us apart from our competition. We've been lucky to find a partner to merge with, in Alchemy, whose values are very closely aligned to ours and who's people are a natural complement.”

According to both parties, the global talent shortage and high demand for digital solutions is preventing businesses for effectively resourcing technology projects. In response, Stratos aims to bridge the resourcing and capability gap by providing experienced development teams and technology consultants, "on-demand".

“Our vision is to build highly capable, expert teams that works in partnership with our clients,” Knutson said. “We welcome our new team mates from Alchemy and look forward to working together.”