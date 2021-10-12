Assurance consultancy Qual IT buys 40 per cent stake in Christchurch-based Millpond

Deal aims to deliver more consolidated service delivery across a broader range of capabilities.

Mark Young (General Manager of Southern Operations, Qual IT) and James Dobson (CEO, Millpond) Credit: Qual IT / Millpond

Quality assurance consultancy Qual IT is buying a chunk of Christchurch-based project management and training firm Millpond to deliver greater certainty for IT projects.

Millpond provides specialised project management and training for organisations undertaking digital transformation.

Wellington-based Qual IT said having seen Millpond’s track record of delivery and similar people-centric organisational cultures it felt that the time was right to take a cornerstone shareholding in the company.

“We are continuously looking for ways to improve our service, and being able to offer our clients a safe pair of hands to oversee the delivery of their IT projects was a logical next step,” said Shane Hewson, co-founder and director of Qual IT.

Qual IT is taking a 40 per cent shareholding in Millpond for an undisclosed sum.

Millpond co-founder James Dobson said the deal was sealed at the end of September and will result in more consolidated service delivery for customers across the range of services provided by the two companies.

Over 17 years, Qual IT has carved a niche in the IT market providing independent, integrated quality assurance services to organisations across industries and project types.

“Our decision to invest in Millpond will enable growth across both companies through expanded offerings to the market,” added Jon McPhee, co-founder and director of Qual IT. “The team at Millpond are as dedicated to integrity and excellence as we are, and their team lives and breathes the values of excellence. These are qualities we believe are integral to business."

Qual IT provides consulting business analysis, testing, test engineering and information security services to help ensure certainty for IT investments.

The business claims a customer list of over 80 organisations across New Zealand and overseas with a team of over 250 permanent and contract professionals -- clients include NZ Police, Transpower, Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) Steel & Tube and Tower.