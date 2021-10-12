Reseller News unveils finalists for enhanced Innovation Awards

Set for Friday 19 November, Innovation Awards will run as an in-person black tie event to bring the channel together under the Reseller News roof at Cordis Hotel in Auckland.

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of an enhanced Innovation Awards in 2021, raising the bar for industry excellence across New Zealand.

Now set for Friday 19 November, Innovation Awards will run as an in-person black tie event to bring the channel together under the Reseller News roof at Cordis Hotel in Auckland -- aligned to COVID-safe conditions of entry to in-person event formats.

Representing the entire Kiwi ecosystem, more than 190 finalists (including 46 individuals) make the shortlist across partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

Reflective of a diverse technology network, finalists range from large-scale multinational consultancy firms to emerging start-ups, alongside leading system integrators, managed service providers and solution consultants, plus cloud specialists, independent software vendors, boutique agencies and application developers. This is in addition to channel-centric vendors, telecommunications providers and supply chain experts.

Within this standout group, finalists are located across the entire country -- from North Island to South Island -- including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga and Palmerston North.

Collectively, Innovation Awards in 2021 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for ecosystem excellence across New Zealand.

“We are honoured to showcase such a grand display of Kiwi ingenuity in what has been yet another challenging year of uncertainty in New Zealand,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at IDG. “Enormous credit to the market-leading partners continuing to press ahead in helping customers innovate at pace -- despite the notable difficulties -- which once again demonstrates the depth of transformation taking place across the country.

“And who can forget the champions of the channel? Vendors and distributors stepping up to support the ecosystem every step of the way through increased levels of partner advocacy and collaboration. Congratulations New Zealand, nothing can stop your pursuit of excellence.”

In 2021, Innovation Awards will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, NZ-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

In streamlining the program, the aim is to increase focus on the pace-setters of the local market, those revving up the innovation engine and powering ahead in the delivery of transformative solutions and services.

One new category introduced is NZ-wide Innovation which recognises partners headquartered outside of the two most-populated metropolitan areas in the country (Auckland and Wellington) delivering customer value and transformation.

Other award additions include Think Differently, acknowledging partners operating beyond transactional engagement to deploy creative and unique solutions in the pursuit of customer transformation.

Specific to distribution, Incubation will honour pioneering distributors introducing innovative new vendor technologies to the Kiwi channel through a nurturing and next-generation approach to ecosystem transformation. This is in addition to Creativity, acknowledging distributors delivering outside-of-the-box initiatives to enhance vendor value propositions and spearhead partner innovation efforts, aligned to the collective goal of driving ecosystem growth.

Finalists will now be selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

Enhanced customer exposure

In a step away from predictable awards programs, entire local ecosystem expertise will not only be acknowledged and celebrated, but transformative examples of partner best practice amplified further to more than 30,000 potential customers nationwide via a digital marketing alliance with the end-user media brands of IDG -- CIO and Computerworld.

Notable enhancements centre around the increased prioritisation of customer case studies to showcase the innovative capabilities of expert partners, a commitment to expand reach into all regions and a heightened focus on both established and emerging providers.

To achieve this, Reseller News has joined forces with the Enterprise media brands of IDG to enhance Innovation Awards value to emerging and established partners across New Zealand, providing heightened end-user exposure via CIO and Computerworld publications.

In a first-of-a-kind industry move, the alliance will centre on showcasing leading technology providers to potential customers nationwide, illustrating ecosystem excellence to more than 30,000 end-users in the process.

Specifically, the core stable of IDG media brands -- Channel (Reseller News) and Enterprise (CIO and Computerworld) -- will combine to raise brand awareness levels of transformative partners delivering innovative solutions and services, based on the finalist submissions for the upcoming Innovation Awards in November.

All shortlisted partners in 2021 will receive media exposure via IDG’s prominent Enterprise publications -- in addition to customary Reseller News publicity -- to showcase specialised consultation, transformative projects and leading-edge implementation within the channel.

This will take shape in the form of strategic articles housed on each respective end-user brand detailing all partner category finalists and winners, providing opportunity to position partners as standout outsourcing providers.

The decision to add an outside-of-the-box marketing element to the Innovation Awards was motivated by a desire to further accelerate connection levels between partners and customers in New Zealand.

As an ongoing champion of the channel, Reseller News is uniquely positioned to not only advise and amplify the value of the ecosystem -- via editorial content, executive conferences and awards programs -- but to also assume an active role in contributing to partner success and future growth.

Shaped by EDGE Research -- commissioned by Reseller News and delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia -- this approach is also designed to reflect the top strategic priorities of channel partners in 2021 and beyond, centred primarily around attracting new customers.

The equation for partners is simple: industry recognition via Reseller News Innovation Awards + media exposure via CIO and Computerworld publications = enhanced end-user brand profile and positioning.

Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

PARTNER INNOVATION



Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

Enterprise:

CCL

ClearPoint

Datacom

Lexel Systems

The Instillery

Mid-Market:

Lexel Systems

Parallo

Plan B

SMB:

Base2

Delta Insights

SecureCom

vBridge

Think Differently:

allDigital

CCL

ClearPoint

Datacom

Great Outcomes

Kinetics Group

OSS Group

Spark

Collaboration:

CCL

Circle Consulting

Consegna

Network for Learning

Servian

Spark & Adroit

Umbrellar

