Fujitsu bolsters A/NZ health division

Ian Manovel (Fujitsu) Credit: Fujitsu

Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand has made two senior hires to its burgeoning health technology practice across the region.

The Japan-headquartered giant has appointed Ian Manovel as head of industry and Anthony Wang as digital transformation director for Health Australia and New Zealand unit.

Manovel, who most recently worked for DXC Health, will be responsible for leading Fujitsu’s health industry strategy, transformation agenda, sales growth and customer service management.

Wong, meanwhile, is responsible for “delivering the best of Fujitsu innovation to our customers to lead and support them on their transformation journeys”, the company said.

Wong has previously worked for the likes of Optus and Accenture and most recently served as chief technology officer at Ramsay Health Care.

Credit: Fujitsu Anthony Wang (Fujitsu)

“Digital transformation services are vital to support healthcare systems to improve health outcomes for people around the world,” Manovel said.

“I am focused on finding new ways to drive healthcare innovation using digital technologies to achieve the best possible health outcomes. I look forward to working with Fujitsu’s customers on purposeful innovation and transformation that will help to shape the future of healthcare delivery across Australia and New Zealand.”

Wong meanwhile said he was looking forward to adding “AI, machine learning, quantum computing, analytics, and internet-of-medical-things" to Fujitsu’s health repertoire.