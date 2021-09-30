Inde rolls out Citrix Cloud services for Southern DHB

Ralf Donkers (Inde) Credit: Inde

Christchurch managed services provider (MSP) Inde has migrated the Southern District Health Board (SDHB) to the cloud.



Over three months, Inde moved the SDHB -- which consists of Invercargill, Dunedin and Queenstown hospitals, as well as 5,500 staff members and 350,000 patients -- from a legacy on-premises environment to a consumption-based solution that utilises Citrix Cloud services.

The move was led by Andy Crossman, SDHB technology and services manager, who built and tested the environment in conjunction with the older legacy on-premises environment.

The utilisation of the cloud is part of an ongoing modernisation project to redesign SDHB's clinical services to patients in order to reduce waiting times, Citrix claimed.



“Inde implemented an ‘evergreen’ Citrix Cloud services model, capable of mitigating platform upgrades and giving SDHB a future-proof platform for service aggregation,” said Ralf Donkers, workspace director for the MSP.

Inde was brought onboard for the project due to it previously working on SDHB projects since 2018, with the MSP providing a range of solutions based on Citrix technology, including hardware stack enhancements, staff single sign-on capabilities, new endpoint management and a cloud services roadmap.

Now that the transition to the new environment is complete, the SDHB has its eyes set on preparing for Microsoft Azure’s Auckland data centre, which will see it introduce Windows 10 multi-user virtual desktops within its new cloud as a “natural extension”.

According to Citrix, Inde has provided a path for Crossman and his team to create and deploy digital workspaces in hours, allowing the SDHB to introduce virtual desktops from public cloud and in-country locations.

“Being Citrix Cloud architecture ready means SDHB can extend to the Azure NZ data centre from launch, with no need for platform upgrades,” Donkers added.

Inde's involvement with the SDHB comes months after the Board invited ICT vendors back in June to lend their expertise towards New Zealand’s first paper-light "next generation smart digital hospital", which is to be built in Dunedin.