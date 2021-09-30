Akamai bolsters security outfit with $600M Guardicore buy

Credit: ID 40653670 © Ken Wolter | Dreamstime.com

Akamai Technologies is set to acquire Israel-based security vendor Guardicore for US$600 million, adding its micro-segmentation solution to Akamai’s zero trust offerings.



According to the cloud delivery and performance vendor, Guardicore’s product is designed to protect users against threat actors, malware and ransomware by limiting user access to applications that are authorised to communicate with each other.

It also enables visibility into application flows across data centre and cloud applications, with Akamai claiming it allows businesses to understand and protect infrastructure at all levels, ranging from the core of enterprises to the cloud.

This adds to the cloud delivery and performance vendor's portfolio of security products, which cover web application firewalls, zero trust network access, domain name system firewalls and secure web gateways.

“Given the recent surge in ransomware attacks and increasingly stringent compliance regulations, investing in technologies to reduce the spread of malware has become mission critical,” said Tom Leighton, CEO and co-founder of Akamai.

“By adding Guardicore’s leading micro-segmentation products to Akamai’s comprehensive portfolio of zero trust solutions, we believe Akamai will be able to provide the most effective way to combat ransomware on the market today.”

The acquisition is expected to close within the fourth quarter of 2021. In January, Akamai launched a new partner program, claiming at the time it offered “greater” flexibility, support and financial incentives.

The heart of the update was based around an enablement program, which the cloud delivery and performance vendor said offers partners training, certification and support to sell and service its products.