Westcon-Comstor meets customer demand with LogicMonitor deal

LogicMonitor reports 250 per cent growth in Asia Pacific and Japan.

Patrick Aronson (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: IDG

Westcon-Comstor has added cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring platform LogicMonitor to its portfolio across the Asia Pacific region.

The deal comes as a result of evolving customer and partner demand for AIOps, observability and IT monitoring in a hybrid world.

“Organisations were already focused on digital transformation in an increasingly software-driven world, but COVID-19 has really accelerated that; as a result SaaS [software-as-a-service] and cloud technologies are booming," Westcon-Comstor Asia Pacific executive vice president Patrick Aronson said.



"LogicMonitor impressed us with its AI [artificial intelligence]-infused platform that goes beyond data to give users actionable insights for their entire tech stack, including multi-cloud environments.



“Our channel partners, especially our MSPs [managed service provider] customers, are going to love the simplicity, speed and efficiency which LogicMonitor delivers. With thousands of out of the box integrations, it is also an excellent complement to each and every one of the leading networking, security and cloud vendors we partner with today."



Aronson added that recurring or consumption-based billing was another benefit LogicMonitor provided, giving customers the flexibility to adapt to changing needs.

LogicMonitor Asia Pacific vice president Richard Gerdis said the company had seen explosive 250 per cent year-on-year growth across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

“We look forward to continuing this growth trajectory through our partnership with Westcon-Comstor and adding value to their offerings,” Gerdis said.

Westcon has been building its portfolio with recent additions including Mirantis, Sandvine, ExtraHop and HashiCorp.

