Enterprises seek ‘experience parity’ as hybrid work evolves

Hybrid work technologies, policies and processes are "in progress” across the world.

Credit: Divina Paredes

Organisations across the world are still grappling with the balance between office and home working as nations move towards post-pandemic recovery.

According to analyst firm IDC, enterprises across the world are seeking “experience parity” between the office and home working, essentially a “consistent experience and context across locations”.

A survey conducted by IDC revealed that most organisations had not received this parity, but that nearly half the companies indicated that their hybrid work technologies, policies and processes were "in progress".

This means that as of now, most key resources are available to remote employees with some lingering access or user experience issues. The analyst firm claimed that Asia Pacific workers, for example, are more likely to claim the physical office space as a primary work location compared to the United States and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

"Investment in digital and work transformation technologies align with organisational imperatives around improved business resilience and increased employee productivity," said Amy Loomis, research director at Future of Work, an advisory service within IDC.

"We are also tracking a direct correlation between spending levels with stronger momentum toward achieving experience parity for hybrid workers while lower spending levels align with more limited or ad hoc approaches."

The research firm added that hybrid work opportunities within and across geographies will continue to evolve, with offices remaining part of an overall hybrid mix.

Nevertheless, IDC's report ties in with a recent study by Gartner, which found that digital transformation efforts are being brought forward by at least five years as a result of the greater impact the pandemic-prompted remote work shift has wrought.

Gartner claimed that the lasting impact of remote work is resulting in a reassessment of the IT infrastructure that shifts enterprise IT buyers’ requirements to demand work-anywhere capabilities.