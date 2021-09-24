Cisco AppDynamics goes 100% channel in partner program update

Credit: Cisco

Cisco AppDynamics has planned to move to a 100 per cent channel-centric route to market amid a myriad of changes to its partner program.



According to the application performance management and IT operations analytics solutions vendor, the decision to go solely through the channel was to align more closely with parent company Cisco’s sales motion and to reward partners for extra effort and activity for opportunities and closing deals.

This is opposed to its current mixed direct and indirect sales model.



“This new approach is a bold and exciting way forward," said Mark Maslach, vice president of global channels and strategic alliances at Cisco AppDynamics. "Our strategy for success lies with enhanced collaboration with our partners and continuing deeper alignment with Cisco and its sales motion.

“This is the right time to unleash the potential of our partners and maximise the opportunity for full-stack observability,” he added.

The new changes also see the introduction of a new Elite level to its global partner program, sitting above the existing Alliance and Titan levels. According to the vendor, the new level is aimed at its largest global partners.

That’s not to say that the existing tiers are unchanged however, as the program now includes stackable margins, which the vendor claims will enable “more involved/active partners to be increasingly profitable and rewarded based on their work with AppDynamics”.

Along with Elite, the existing Titan level will also feature per deal rebates, while eligible partners can access market development funds through a new Funds Manager platform.

The company's co-investment FastPath program is being redesigned, allowing partners to “better” co-invest across several categories, including funded headcount, case studies, as well as training and certification, among others.

Also getting a fresh coat of paint is AppDynamics’ training and sales support, which includes, for the first time, sales and engineering boot camps.