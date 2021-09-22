Sales platform vendor Seismic signs up its first New Zealand partners

Seismic says with CRM adoption now high, sales enablement is the next target for transformation.

Heather Cook (Seismic) Credit: Suppied

Sales software vendor Seismic is expanding its New Zealand presence, signing-up two specialist consultancies, Fresh Perspective Sales (FPS) and Jumping Fox Interactive. as its first local partners.

San Diego-based Seismic is a sales and marketing enablement software platform powered by automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.

It is targeting industries including banking and financial services (BFSI), hi-tech, manufacturing, utilities and healthcare, where organisations are facing heightened pressure to overhaul their sales, marketing, and customer service functions.

“Teaming with FPS and Jumping Fox adds multiple decades of trusted, on-the-ground expertise to Seismic’s comprehensive enablement platform, ensuring joint customers can drive productivity and increase return on investment, all the while fostering ongoing professional development for their frontline teams.” said Seismic's vice-president Asia-Pacific, Heather Cook.



Seismic sees opportunity to support the increasing number of NZ companies which have completed customer relationship management (CRM) transformations.

These have now established a "single customer view", and Seismic can add a digital enablement layer to optimise customer interactions.

Andrew Seerden, director at FPS, said it was more critical than ever to have a detailed understanding into customer engagement behaviours, and to turn that data into actionable insights.

"It's about using those insights to inform sellers’ and marketers’ next best action and tailor conversations to each customer," he said.

"Together with Seismic, FPS is now able to help B2B customers shorten their sales cycles, automatically provide customised insights at the right time, and ultimately drive faster and more profitable sales alongside revenue predictability.”

Nick Fox, Founder and CEO at Jumping Fox, said the sales role has been remarkably immune to the disruption that digitisation has wrought.

"That's now changed, and revenue leaders now recognise just how critical it is to transform sales teams to better align with the broader business and to the demands of 21st century buyers," he said.

A foundational aspect of doing this well was enabling the new role effectively.

"We've been watching the sales enablement space carefully for a while, and partnered with Seismic for its experience at doing this across even the most complex organisations," he said.

"We also have a shared vision for reforming the sales role as it needs to be in today’s environment, to create better alignment with customer requirements, as well as business stakeholders.”

Seismic said it was seeking additional consulting, referral, implementation and value-added reseller (VAR) partnerships with companies that provide services around its platform, including those that specialise in buyer journey mapping, sales strategy, sales redesign, go-to-market strategy, optimisation, and content.

NZ is Seismic’s second expansion in Asia-Pacific region, having launched into Australia in August 2017.