Five more DHBs go live on scaled-back Oracle software solution

Southern and Northern DHBs go live on troubled platform after nearly a decade of effort and expense.

Shayne Hunter (Ministry of Health) Credit: Supplied

Five new district health boards (DHBs) are now live on the delayed NZ hospitals finance, procurement and information management system technology solution.

Southern DHB went live in July and the Northern Region shared services entities (SSEs) – Northern Regional Alliance, healthAlliance, HealthSource and NZ Health Partnerships – in August.

Those shared services entities support four DHBs: Northland, Auckland, Waitemata and Counties Manukau.

They are the first new customers for the national platform in three years, joining Canterbury, West Coast, Waikato and Bay of Plenty DHBs.



FPIM Oracle is a software and hardware platform developed by NZ Health Partnerships (NZHP) and which supports the day-to-day finance, procurement and supply chain operations of the DHBs.

Originally named the National Oracle Solution and dating back to 2012, the project aimed to create a standardised national platform to be used by all 20 district health boards.

That project proved extremely problematic and costly, however. After millions of dollars in impairments, a new scaled back business case targeting 10 DHBs was approved by cabinet in 2019.

The FPIM programme is led and governed by the Ministry of Health and delivered by NZHP.

“Having FPIM Oracle go live at Southern DHB and the Northern Region SSEs is a major milestone and continues the great work the FPIM team at NZHP have been delivering for the last two years," said NZHP director programmes and data Jakkie van Wyk.

“I would like to extend a huge thanks to everyone who has been involved in these projects. In particular, the Southern DHB’s project team, the healthAlliance FPIM+ team and our own FPIM Oracle programme team for all their hard work in achieving these milestones.”

Deputy director general, data and digital and FPIM Oracle senior responsible owner Shayne Hunter said the programme was laying solid foundations to benefit patients, the health system and taxpayers in step with health and disability system reforms,

The solution aims to mitigate operational risk relating to information technology platforms that support the health and wellbeing of about 80 per cent of all New Zealanders.

Both Southern DHB and the Northern Region SSEs are now receiving day-to-day support from NZHP’s technology and operations and data and compliance teams.

For the Northern Region SSEs, support will also be provided by healthAlliance, which is responsible for deploying FPIM Oracle to its client entities.

The roll-out is supported by a training programme, delivered by the NZHP FPIM team, including train-the-trainer workshops.