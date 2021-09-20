PwC NZ hires Intergen duo to beef up its Microsoft alliance

Competition for talent only appears to be intensifying as big firms eye ICT expansion.

Tracy Taylor (PwC) Credit: Supplied

PwC New Zealand is scaling up its Microsoft practice with two new hires, led by the appointment of Hamish Dobson as director, technology consulting.

Phil Hu also joins the firm's technology consulting team as associate director for alliances.



Dobson brings 15 years of industry experience, all of it at Intergen, where he most recently ran the national architecture and consulting business along with holding a variety of architecture, consulting and delivery roles.

He has led complex programmes of work across multiple industries including health, agriculture and the public sector.



Hu also comes from Intergen, where he spent more than six of his 15 years in the industry, most recently as a solution specialist in Microsoft's ERP systems.

The appointments follow PwC's commitment earlier this year to bring its global Microsoft alliance to New Zealand.

PwC is continuing to boost its expertise across the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Apps portfolio and to scale up its capability across intelligent automation, data and analytics and cybersecurity.

PwC markets and alliances partner Tracy Taylor said the team was delighted to have seasoned Microsoft experts join to act as architects across the Microsoft platform.

“Along with our wider technical capability investments and significant global resources, these appointments amplify our ability to develop innovative, industry-specific solutions to tackle the big challenges facing Aotearoa," Taylor said.

“PwC and Microsoft have aligned on priority sectors and this gives us confidence that our solutions can help accelerate and deliver the outcomes sought through the significant transformations sectors such as health, education and primary industries are undergoing.”

With closed borders and high demand for roles it was clear that a different approach to addressing the skills shortage was needed, Taylor said.

Working with its alliance partners. the firm launched the Ignite apprenticeship programme earlier this year and this month announced a partnership with GirlBoss to support young women pursue careers in digital technology, transformation and innovation.