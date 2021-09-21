Midwich inks A/NZ distie deal with MediaStar Systems

It is claimed the deal is the first partnership with MediaStar Systems for any business throughout the UK headquartered Midwich Group, which has a presence in multiple regions.

Michael Broadbent (Midwich) Credit: Midwich

Audio visual (AV) technology and unified communications distributor Midwich has struck a distribution partnership with internet protocol television (IPTV), streaming and digital signage solutions vendor MediaStar Systems in Australia and New Zealand.



It is claimed the deal is the first partnership with MediaStar Systems for any business throughout the UK headquartered Midwich Group, which has a presence in multiple regions.



Also based in the UK, MediaStar Systems provides technology designed to deliver live and stored video content over IP networks, with the vendor’s suite of products able to manage, communicate and display visual messages to targeted audiences.



“With proper planning and the right business partner, IPTV/digital signage deployment can eliminate risk of failure and maximise return on investment for clients of AV consultants and systems integrators,” said Midwich Asia Pacific managing director Michael Broadbent.



“MediaStar Systems has a proven track record with what is known as ‘place-based media’ and we look forward to growing our business together to help deliver targeted messaging throughout markets such as retail, hospitality, corporate, healthcare and public transportation, to name a few,” he added.



According to MediaStar Systems’ CEO Shaun Oxenham, Midwich’s technical expertise and background in AV technology solutions makes the company an ideal partner to facilitate the vendor’s integrated suite of software and hardware products for IPTV, streaming and signage systems.

In June, camera vendor Huddly signed a global distribution agreement with Midwich, launching its unified communications and collaboration (UCC) offering in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region as a result.

Under the terms of the deal, the AV technology distributor’s channel partners gained immediate access to Huddly’s full range of solutions.

In February, Midwich New Zealand struck a local distribution partnership with video conferencing and communications technology manufacturer INOGENI.