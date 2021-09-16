Cedric Edwards exits CodeBlue for Lexel Systems GM role

Twenty-year HP veteran to apply his sales smarts to Lexel Systems' procurement business.

Cedric Edwards (Lexel Systems) Credit: IDG

Former CodeBlue general manager Cedric Edwards has taken the reins as general manager of Lexel Systems' technology solutions group.

The new role sees Edwards lead Lexel System’s procurement business as well as managing its twenty-strong sales and procurement team.

Edwards was a twenty-year veteran at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), in senior sales roles before he became general manager for IT service provider CodeBlue, now part of Fujifilm Business Innovation, last May.

Making the shift was an easy decision, Edwards said.

“I have worked with the Lexel team for over two decades and know them as well as anyone. It speaks volumes that as a privately owned New Zealand company Lexel has continued to grow and expand in a fast moving, highly competitive market.”

A provider of IT procurement, services and recruitment to some of New Zealand's biggest brands, Lexel Systems has over 200 full time employees.

Lexel CEO Noel Simpson said this was a key appointment in the future of Lexel Systems, where Edwards will be one of three general managers heading dedicated business units,

“Cedric is widely recognised across the industry for his ability to set sales strategy, attract talent and successfully manage teams,” Simpson said.

“As a company we are extremely excited to have him join us. We expect his experience to be invaluable as we look to further expand the growth trajectory Lexel Systems is on.”