Kiwi cyber security company DataMasque taps Duo for distribution

DataMasque helps companies have their data and use it too.

Local data privacy protection company DataMasque has sealed an agreement for distribution with Duo, a division of Sektor.

It is hoped the deal will allow the company to focus on growing overseas markets while Duo delivers the heavy lifting in the local market

Datamasque CEO Grant de Leeuw said many organisations were conflicted between meeting data privacy obligations while maintaining high quality data for internal or third-party use.



Data privacy became an even more pressing concern for NZ businesses with the introduction of the Privacy Act 2020, he noted.



“That’s why we challenge the status quo and champion the commitment of organisations that wish to achieve true data privacy without compromise," he said.

The challenge was that as data was copied from production to non-production databases, sensitive data proliferated, expanding the security and compliance footprint and increasing the likelihood of a data breach.

DataMasque addressed this problem by identifying and replacing the sensitive data with synthetic, yet realistic values to render it useless to an attacker. The organisation itself, however, can continue to use the original data.

"Both DataMasque and Sektor are Kiwi businesses, so it’s great to be able to support one another," said Duo’s GM, Jo Haanstra.

"Their solution is world beating and increasingly relevant for the New Zealand market. We’re looking forward to helping DataMasque achieve their goals here through our existing relationships.”