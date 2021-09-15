Kiwi software vendor Seequent buys Canada’s Minalytix

Will extend cloud capabilities and solutions for the mining sector.

Graham Grant (Seequent) Credit: Supplied

Christchurch-based geoscience software vendor Seequent has acquired Canadian software company Minalytix, developer of mining industry software MX Deposit.



Minalytix’s MX Deposit software is designed to simplify and control how drill hole and other field data is collected, managed and shared throughout the lifecycle of a mineral deposit.



Mining companies use MX Deposit, a software-as-a-service offering, in conjunction with other geophysics and geology data management and modeling tools, to find, develop and manage deposits.



The acquisition is expected to see Seequent, which was acquired by US-based infrastructure engineering software provider Bentley Systems earlier this year, extend its cloud capabilities and solutions for the mining sector, including greenfield exploration, resource development and mining production.



Prior to the transaction, Seequent held a minority shareholding in Minalytix, and its partnership included exclusive global rights to sell MX Deposit.



“We’re excited to welcome the Minalytix team to Seequent, following our successful collaboration, to broaden the mining workflow through further cloud capabilities,” said Graham Grant, chief executive officer of Seequent.



“Drill and sample data are the lifeblood for mining companies when exploring, and MX Deposit naturally aligns with our mining and exploration portfolio, including newly acquired geoscientific imagery platform Imago.

“We have already done a great job of integrating the software and now we are excited to integrate the team,” he added.



While Seequent is now owned by Bentley Systems, it maintains its global headquarters in Christchurch and operates research and development centres in Christchurch and Canada.



The company also claims a network of offices across Asia Pacific, Africa, South America, North America and Europe, servicing organisations in over 100 countries.

In June, Seequent promoted Grant to the role of chief executive officer following six years as the company’s chief operating officer.



Grant succeeded Shaun Maloney, who retired after a decade in the role following the US$1.05 billion sale of the company to Bentley Systems.

