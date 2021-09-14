ServiceNow names Vodafone’s Kate Tulp as new NZ country manager

The new role sees Tulp lead the company’s growing teams in Auckland and Wellington.

Kate Tulp (ServiceNow) Credit: Supplied

Enterprise workflow software vendor ServiceNow has appointed Kate Tulp, former Vodafone New Zealand head of corporate and global enterprise, as its new NZ country manager.



The new role sees Tulp lead the company’s growing teams in Auckland and Wellington as ServiceNow New Zealand continues a rapid expansion in the country.



Tulp, who stepped into the new role in August, has been tasked with supporting local businesses and governments as they ramp up their digital transformation efforts and is responsible for leading ServiceNow NZ’s sales, go-to-market, customer success, partner ecosystem and community impact.



“I moved back home seven years ago to help make New Zealand the best place in the world to live and work,” Tulp said. “And I joined ServiceNow because I believe it has a unique opportunity to become an essential part of Aotearoa’s economic fabric, supporting skills, high-quality jobs, business growth, and positive community impact across New Zealand.



“ServiceNow is a world-leader in helping governments and businesses adapt to the new world of hybrid working, and it’s an exciting time to be joining as it continues its rapid growth.

“I look forward to continuing this path by helping organisations across the country to transform and grow with ServiceNow’s industry-leading products,” she added.



Tulp comes to the role with more than 20 years’ experience leading teams and businesses across New Zealand and Australia in the IT and telecommunications sectors.

Before making the move to ServiceNow, Tulp spent six years at Vodafone NZ, where she was responsible for strategy and support for more than 3,5000 enterprises across New Zealand.

She has also held a variety of leadership roles at IBM, where she spent 11 years across Australia and New Zealand.

“Kate is the ideal leader to help grow our New Zealand operations on the next phase of our development,” said ServiceNow Australia and New Zealand vice president and managing director Eric Swift, who joined the company from Microsoft in April this year.



“To continue our rapid growth in the region, we needed a leader with deep expertise, industry knowledge, and a strong connection to our customers and community,” he added.

As reported earlier this year, ServiceNow saw its Australia and New Zealand revenue rise by almost a third during the year ending 31 December 2020, but the company still posted a loss for the period.



The company posted revenue of a rounded A$335 million, a 31 per cent rise on the previous year’s A$256 million.

The year ended with a A$30 million loss, a six per cent rise from the previous corresponding period’s loss of A$31 million.





