Cloudera appoints Apptio's Robert Yue to lead A/NZ

Robert Yue (Cloudera) Credit: Cloudera

Cloudera has appointed former Apptio executive Robert Yue as vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Based in Sydney, Yue will be responsible for the Apache Hadoop-based software company’s growth in A/NZ, focusing on customers’ digital transformation journeys.

He will replace Nick Hoskins, who had held the title of country manager for almost four years after joining Cloudera from Citrix at the end of December 2017.



Prior to his appointment, Yue held the role of vice president and general manager of Apptio for four years and was also previously vice president of Jive Software in the Asia Pacific and Japanese markets for over three years.



He has also previously held the role of vice president and managing director of SuccessFactors and worked for Hewlett Packard (HP) as general manager.

Yue joined HP following its acquisition in 2006 of Mercury Interactive where he worked for eight years in various sales and management roles.

“I’m very pleased to be joining Cloudera at such a pivotal time,” he said. “Many businesses across A/NZ are now in recovery mode, following continued COVID-19 disruption.

“The future is hybrid cloud and I’m looking forward to leading our team as we help our customers and partners successfully unlock their potential. Our focus will continue to place our customers at the centre of everything we do while also strengthening our partner relationships to drive more strategic value.”

Cloudera Asia Pacific VP Mark Micallef said Yue’s “deep SaaS knowledge” will be “invaluable in supporting customers on their hybrid cloud journeys”.

“The A/NZ region continues to be one of the world’s fastest adopters of cloud technologies,” he said. “Our customers are looking for flexibility and security with respect to cloud environments that will not only accelerate their transformation efforts but enable them to deliver more value across their business, leveraging data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).”

The move comes as private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and KKR prepares to acquire Cloudera in all-cash transaction worth US$5.3 billion to help accelerate the enterprise data cloud platform vendor’s expansion into new products and markets.



In June last year, Cloudera launched its CDP Private Cloud, which was built for hybrid cloud environments and aimed at giving companies the ability to connect their on-premises private clouds to public clouds with consistent, built-in security and governance.