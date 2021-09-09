Brent Colbert exits AWS, takes on Arcanum AI channel role

AWS New Zealand partner development manager joins AI startup as it launches acceleration platform.

Brent Colbert (Arcanum) Credit: IDG

After more than five years developing partnerships and channels for Amazon Web Services NZ, Brent Colbert is now alliances director for Arcanum AI.

Colbert is responsible for developing the artificial intelligence and machine learning start-up's partner ecosystem within the A/NZ region.

"Brent will have the responsibility for managing and enabling Arcanum's channel organisations within the region and supporting partner go-to-market strategies and sales," Arcanum AI's CEO and founder Asa Cox told Reseller News.

Colbert's appointment comes as Arcanum launched its Accelerate platform into beta. The platform aims to dramatically reduce the time it takes to add data science and machine learning into software applications.

Colbert brings more than two decades of sales, business development and channel account management experience to the new role.



“It’s exciting to be joining a fast-growing company alongside Asa and Scott Houston that is absolutely committed to enhancing the customer experience through the deployment of AI/ML in a highly scalable manner with the Accelerate platform” Colbert said.

Arcanum already works with more than ten partners across Australia and New Zealand, including Outsystems, Databricks and Amazon Web Services.

Customers include many public and private sector organisations in New Zealand including NZ Police, Transpower, KiwiRail, New Zealand Rugby, Hnry, UBCO and Atlantis Healthcare.

“Brent has a successful track record of building, scaling and leading partner programs for a wide range of technology firms including vendors, resellers, managed service providers and independent software vendors,” Cox said.

“We expect his extensive experience to be invaluable as we scale strategic relationships in the AI/ML market from both a go-to-market and partner success perspective."