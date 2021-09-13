JetBrains previews data science IDE

Credit: IBM

JetBrains, maker of the IntelliJ Idea IDE and the Kotlin language, has launched a dedicated data science IDE, DataSpell, under an early access program.

Accessible from jetbrains.com, the IDE was announced September 7 and provides a development environment for data science professionals involved in exploratory data analysis and prototyping of machine learning models. Featured is an interface intended to prioritise data while allowing coding. Native support is offered for Jupyter notebooks, with an enhanced experience offered over traditional Jupyter notebooks, according to JetBrains. Users can switch between Command and Editor modes for manipulation of cells and their content. For notebooks, enhancements include:

Intelligent coding assistance for Python

Out-of-the-box table of contents

Folding tracebacks

Interactive tables

Cell output supports Markdown and JavaScript. DataSpell lets users work with local Jupyter notebooks as well as remote Jupyter, JupyterHub, and JupyterLab servers. Also, DataSpell supports Python scripts, providing a REPL for running code as well as additional tools for working with data and data visualisation, both interactive and static. Python scientific libraries are supported, including Plotly, Bokeh, ipywidgets, and Altair. Basic support is offered for the R language; other languages may be added in the future, such as Julia.

For version control, DataSpell can clone Git projects, commit changes, work with multiple branches, manage change lists, and stage updates prior to commitment. Smart coding assistance is offered when editing SQL code, browsing data, and altering schemas. Plug-ins are available for services such as Vim emulation, Docker, and custom appearance themes.