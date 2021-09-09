2degrees rolls out Fortinet SD-WAN while Vodafone taps Palo Alto for secure access

Credit: IDG owned

Telco 2degrees has partnered with Fortinet to develop a software defined wide area network (SD-WAN) for business users while Vodafone NZ has teamed with Palo Alto for secure access.

2degrees said its new, internet-based SD-WAN offering would help businesses lower their operating costs by providing network control, including application prioritisation, improved visibility and cloud enablement through a single interface.

“Insight Network is all about giving our customers more options for how they manage their business and the tools to enhance operational efficiency, network flexibility and security," 2degrees chief business officer Andrew Fairgray said.

2degrees launched into consumer markets first when it entered New Zealand as a mobile operator in 2009 but has been progressively extending its portfolio of services for business users.

Its Insight Network offered customers security options to increase data safety, business insights, network visibility and application prioritisation, and control.

It also helped to extend business WANs to their employees' homes, bringing them into their corporate network.

Rival Vodafone teamed up with Ciena to offer a similar capability in 2018 while Spark was known to be developing similar capabilities in 2015.

Cisco Meraki and Fortinet both featured as partners in Spark's Cloud Managed Network, which was rolled out to vehicle testing network VTNZ in 2019. Spark also implemented an SD WAN for New Zealand schools in 2020.

Vodafone NZ, meanwhile, today launched a new service called Vodafone Secure Access powered by Palo Alto Networks.

Built on Prisma Access, the cloud-delivered security platform from Palo Alto Networks, Vodafone Secure Access was scalable to protects users, applications and data across cloud, corporate and home networks, Vodafone said.

The company said the platform also delivered zero trust network access, limiting users’ access to only authorised applications and data, after verifying their identity. Additionally, Vodafone said the service was a core capability enabling a shift to the new SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) architecture.



“Businesses are increasingly reliant on technology and having strong cybersecurity defences in place is not a nice-to-have, but a must-have," says Lindsay Zwart, chief enterprise officer at Vodafone NZ.

“Recent hacks have thrust cybersecurity awareness into the mainstream, with directors and business leaders realising how important it is to have a remarkable security partner.

Misti Landtroop, managing director for New Zealand at Palo Alto Networks, said cybercrime was borderless, so New Zealand organisations needed a borderless cyber-protection plan.

“As we continue to have kiwis working from home, our cloud-delivered security platform will help businesses navigate hybrid workforces with confidence," Landtroop said.

"The partnership will also enable the protection of more local customers from global threats."