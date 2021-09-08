Sektor to distribute PAX payment terminal portfolio in A/NZ

Credit: Mark Hachman / IDG

New Zealand-based distributor Sektor has signed an agreement with Android payment terminal provider PAX for Australia and New Zealand.



The product range covered by the partnership will include traditional desktop, mobile and kiosk form factors, alongside full point of sale (POS) terminals with integrated PCI Payment capability.

“The way we pay is changing dramatically,” says Andre van Duiven, head of payments for Sektor. “Android changes everything. It opens the door to a vast array of global value-added applications that can be now available locally, it significantly reduces the cost of terminal development, but most importantly, it means POS and Payment can coexist on the same platform.”

The distributor explained that EFTPOS Payment solutions have traditionally been delivered via banks as a vertically integrated solution quite separate from the other technology used by merchants.

However, the Android platform now presents the opportunity for payment to be part of the standard merchant technology infrastructure and channels, Sektor claimed.

“We partnered with Sektor due to their retail experience, reseller partner base and comprehensive logistics and service capabilities,” said Nigel Lovell, head of PAX Technology Australia.

“Sektor will be holding full stocks of the terminals, which is important in these times of shipping delays; they will also be our local authorised repair centre. Sektor has a proven record of PCI payment terminal dispatch and RMA services which immediately gives us the best local support infrastructure in the market.”

Last month, Sektor struck a distribution deal with enterprise mobility management (EMM) vendor SOTI in a number of key markets across Asia Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

It also recently announced its move to automate its reseller operations across the Asia Pacific region after taking on the subscription commerce platform offering by AppDirect, a US-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor.