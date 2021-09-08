Exclusive Networks signs CyGlass to A/NZ portfolio

Jonathan Odria (Exclusive Networks) Credit: ARN

Global distributor Exclusive Networks has signed up cyber security vendor CyGlass to its distribution portfolio for Australia and New Zealand.



Through the agreement, the distributor will bring CyGlass' Network Defence-as-a-Service (NDaaS) product, which Exclusive Networks refers to as a cloud-based network detection and response (NDR) solution., to the local region.



According to the Paris headquartered distributor, the NDaaS product utilises artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse user and network behaviours across a range of locations, including clouds, Active Directories, virtual private networks (VPN), firewalls and other devices.

Additionally, the solution can also integrate into solutions from other firewall vendors, with Fortinet highlighted an example by the distributor.

"Disruption is in our DNA and identifying pioneering technologies in the market is our key to offering unique services tailored to our customers' needs," said Jonathan Odria, managing director at Exclusive Networks Pacific.

"By bringing CyGlass' technology to our portfolio, we can help partners break new ground against cyber crime by bypassing traditional network restrictions and sending network metadata to cloud servers for analysis and detection.”

Ed Jackowiak, CEO at CyGlass added that the vendor is looking forward to working closely with Exclusive Networks to help partners offer its solutions to customers in the A/NZ region.

This is the latest cyber security deal for Exclusive Networks, with the distributor signing up endpoint security vendor SentinelOne to bring its managed security service provider offering to A/NZ in July.