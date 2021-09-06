Costs track revenue south, trimming losses at NTT New Zealand

NTT focused on becoming the go-to provider of managed services in New Zealand.

Simon Gillespie (NTT NZ) Credit: Supplied

NTT New Zealand trimmed its pre-tax loss despite a significant decline in revenue for the year ended 31 March 2021.

Revenue of $185.1 million in 2020 fell to $167.6 million in 2021, however, the company's loss before tax also fell, from $6 million to $5.6 million.

In large part that was because costs tracked revenue south, from $191.2 million in 2020 to $173.2 million in 2021.

Within that, cost of sales fell from $124.7 million to $118.1 million while employee expenses also declined by $3.5 million.

Since 2020, NTT New Zealand had strengthened and seen successes with the development of its go to market leadership team, CEO Simon Gillespie told Reseller News.

This allowed the company to set and follow its commitment to diversify and enhance its intelligent products.

In the past year, NTT had focused on four key areas: cybersecurity, workplace, network and cloud, Gillespie said.

"While these areas of expertise will continue to be a priority, our team is focused on making NTT New Zealand the go-to provider of managed services in the local market," Gillespie said.



The company, which changed its name from Dimension Data in September 2019, recently celebrated a local partnership between Umbrellar and Microsoft in managing their CISSPs.

"We have seen great success in the deployment of our service desks with customers such as the Otago Regional Council, and are also looking forward to continuing to strengthen and grow our local team in order to expand our footprint and impact across the country," Gillespie said.

With borders closed, there was also a "unique opportunity" to educate and create the next generation of talent in New Zealand, he said.

"We are excited to be combating the tech talent shortage within our internal teams, as we will be introducing NTT’s renowned graduate programme as a way to upskill the required positions and maintain the local tech industry’s primed position to perform successfully on the global stage.”