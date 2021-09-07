Bluetree NZ names BlackLine’s Simon Frew as new GM

Simon Frew (Bluetree Solutions) Credit: Supplied

The New Zealand arm of Australia headquartered professional services firm and SAP partner Bluetree Solutions has appointed former BlackLine New Zealand country manager Simon Frew as its new general manager.



The freshly created role sees Frew, who was a senior account executive for SAP New Zealand before heading up BlackLine in the local market, drive Bluetree's local growth while further supporting its customers in New Zealand.

“We are delighted to appoint Simon as our general manager for New Zealand,” said Bluetree director Bernhard Jantschgi. “The company is now of a scale that we needed to appoint a senior executive to further support our NZ customers and drive our business forward.

“We sought to complement our leadership across the A/NZ region with an experienced New Zealand-based executive who has a great track record of championing successful deployments and creating strong and long-lasting relationships with customers.

“We believe Simon has these skills and will be an excellent addition to Bluetree as we continue to build on our successful reputation and presence in New Zealand,” he added.



Frew comes to the role with more than 25 years of leadership experience in the technology sector under his belt.



In his prior role with BlackLine, where he spent more than two-and-a-half years, Frew was tasked with heading up the US-based financial software vendor’s growth plans in the local market.

Before BlackLine, Frew spent more than four years with SAP New Zealand. He has also done time with Hewlett-Packard – before its split into HPE and HP Inc. – and Computerland.



In May, Bluetree was named among SAP's top-performing partners across Australia and New Zealand, claiming the Partner of the Year – Service Delivery gong for 2021.

