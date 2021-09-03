Fujifilm promotes internally to replace former managing director Peter Thomas

Jupe takes the helm in a challenging market as print seeks a sustainable future.

David Jupe (Fujifilm Business Innovation) Credit: Supplied

Fujifilm Business Innovation New Zealand has appointed David Jupe to replace Peter Thomas as managing director, effective immediately.

An experienced senior leader, Jupe steps into the role from his current position as general manager of managed services for Fujifilm NZ.

“The print industry has undergone a huge amount of change in recent years," Jupe said. "This has been challenging in many ways and my focus in this new role will be on ensuring we have a sustainable, long-term business.

"We’ll build on our position as the market leader in New Zealand by being nimble and keeping pace with changing market needs.”



Before joining Fujifilm, Jupe was the CEO of Western Mailing and Blue Star Group, two of New Zealand’s largest printing and graphic communications providers. He also previously worked as an independent consultant and business coach to other executives.

He is a graduate of the University of Auckland with a master of management degree.

Thomas, who departed last month, led the local business for six years through crisis, rebranding from Fuji Xerox and the major regional acquisition of ASX-listed distributor CSG.