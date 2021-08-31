Check Point bolsters email security prowess with Avanan acquisition

Credit: Dreamstime

Cyber security provider Check Point Software Technologies has acquired cloud email security provider Avanan, whose technology will be integrated into the Check Point Infinity consolidated architecture to bolster the vendor’s email security offering.



Based in New York and founded in 2015, Avanan provides a multi-layer security offering that claims full-suite protection for cloud solutions such as Office 365, G-Suite, Teams, Slack and other software-as-a-service (SaaS) collaboration suites.



The company’s platform is designed to deploy in one click via an application programming interface (API) to help prevent business email compromise and block phishing, malware, data leakage, account takeover and shadow IT across the enterprise.



“More and more businesses are moving to cloud-email platforms and with email becoming a major channel to launch devastating cyber-attacks, this acquisition represents a huge potential as organisations are looking for a new approach to email and collaboration suite security,” said Dorit Dor, Check Point’s chief product officer.

“By integrating Avanan into Check Point Infinity, organisations will be able to modernise legacy solutions with email security as-a-service and protect cloud email and collaboration suites from the most sophisticated attacks.

“We’ve been using the Avanan technology as an OEM [original equipment manufacturer] for the last three years and I am confident that with this new addition, customers will enjoy the best email security with the best cyber security capabilities,” she added.



Avanan CEO and co-founder Gil Friedrich said the deal with Check Point sees the company's journey to reinvent email security start a new chapter.

“By merging with Check Point Software, we are combining Avanan’s best in class [artificial intelligence] AI that catches the sophisticated email-borne attacks everyone else misses, with Check Point Software’s unparalleled security capabilities and threat intelligence,” Friedrich said.



“With Check Point Software’s global organization, we plan to bring our joint solution to all organisations, of all sizes and geographies, to anyone that needs better security for their email and collaboration suite,” he added.

