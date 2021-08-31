Geographies, products and services continue to grow for Rhipe

Sales and revenue growth in its licensing business was attributed to strong momentum in the public cloud space.

Rhipe's Dominic O'Hanlon. Credit: Rhipe

Publicly listed value add software distributor Rhipe has continued to see growth across markets, products and services as revenue increased 20 per cent to A$66.8 million, sales were up 16 per cent to A$376.9 million and profit after tax was up 46 per cent to A$7 million.

Software licence sales rose 14 per cent to A$356.5 million while services sales were up 51 per cent to A$20.4 million.

Software licence revenue was up 10 per cent to A$46.4 million, while services revenue was up 52 per cent to A$20.4 million.

Rhipe attributed sales and revenue growth in its licensing business to strong momentum in the public cloud space via the Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider program, with Rhipe partners now consuming more than 840,000 Office 365 paid seats -- up 33 per cent.

Sales growth in Australia was consistently up 19 per cent, whereas Asia was up 22 per cent. In prior years, sales growth in Asia sat at about 47 per cent, with the slow growth attributed to the global pandemic.

During the financial year, Rhipe continued to invest and expand its service offerings with its customer support operations in the Philippines maintaining more than 239 employees.

It will continue to make further investments in its Microsoft Dynamics operations and SmartEncrypt software product.

In July, Rhipe accepted Oslo-based software asset management and cloud optimisation company, Crayon’s takeover proposal at A$2.50 per share, valuing the deal at A$408 million.

At the time, Rhipe chairman Gary Cox said the Scheme represents an attractive outcome for shareholders, partners, customers and staff.