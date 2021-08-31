Duo brings Gartner 'cool vendor' Zero Networks to New Zealand

Jo Haanstra (Duo) Credit: IDG

Cyber security distributor Duo, a division of Sektor, is introducing Israel-based Zero Networks to the New Zealand market.

The winner of Gartner’s “cool vendor” award winner in 2020, Zero Networks offers identity based segmentation.

“We do this with no agent yet provide full network visibility and control in a simple and cost-effective manner,” said Benny Lakunishok, CEO and co-founder of Zero Networks.

“Our goal is to contain attackers from spreading in any network and we achieve that by essentially putting every computer and server on the network into their own individual DMZ [demilitarised zone].”

In cyber security terms, a DMZ is a physical or logical subnetwork that contains and exposes an organisation's external-facing services to an untrusted network, further securing the local area network.



“Our partners are always looking for new solutions to extend their offerings," said Jo Haanstra, general manager of Duo.

"The approach that Zero Networks takes towards network segmentation and control, utilising host-based firewalls in a completely agentless fashion, sets them apart from the pack.”

Zero Networks' TrustMeter tool is also available free to organisations to visualise any excessive network access they have and to implement controls to protect their networks from unnecessary lateral movement and attack propagation.

Duo was founded in New Zealand over a decade ago and acquired by Sektor in July 2019. Sektor is also a New Zealand company with offices in Australia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.