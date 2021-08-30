Zscaler goes exclusive with Orca Tech

Looks to boost small to medium enterprise prospects in A/NZ.

Foad Farrokhnia (Zscaler) Credit: Zscaler

Cloud security vendor Zscaler has appointed Orca Tech to be its exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

The deal will enable Zscaler to accelerate its overall business growth across small to medium partners and customers.

In the past, Zscaler worked with Whitegold on A/NZ distribution, and then subsequently with Exclusive Networks following its acquisition of the latter.

ARN understands this was a “transaction only engagement” and was terminated some time ago due to Zscaler needing more “direct partner engagement to better implement program enhancements and take the channel on a more strategic zero trust journey”.

Orca Tech’s general manager Craig Ashwood said he looked forward to introducing Zscaler to “an expansive group of partners”.

“This will ultimately result in the creation of a self-sufficient network of cybersecurity expert partners able to tap into the inherent zero trust value which Zscaler provides to enterprises,” he said.

The appointment comes over a year after former Telstra executive Foad Farrokhnia took over the channel leadership role vacated by Dilshan Sivalingam.

Since then, it also appointed former Talend Australia and New Zealand country manager Steve Singer as its new regional vice president and country manager for A/NZ.

“We’re seeing significant demand from organisations looking to secure all their connections and provide the scale they need to operate efficiently and keep users productive wherever they may be located in the new digital realm,” said Farrokhnia, A/NZ head of channels and alliances for Zscaler.

“We’re excited to partner with Orca Tech and are impressed with the value add of their market reach and their highly experienced and skilled team which will support partners as cloud and mobility continue to accelerate the need for secure digital transformation.”