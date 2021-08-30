DocuSign taps Google’s Ed Knott to lead A/NZ

Ed Knott (DocuSign) Credit: Supplied

DocuSign has hired Google Cloud and Oracle veteran Ed Knott to lead its Australia and New Zealand business in a newly-created role.

Knott will now take on the role of area vice president for A/NZ for the global e-signature and digital transaction management (DTM) software provider.

Prior to joining DocuSign, Knott spent more than eight years in a number of leadership roles at Google, where he grew the Google Cloud Australian business since its formation in 2015.

In his most recent role, he was the head of sales for telco, media and retail, responsible for the sales strategy and customer engagement across these verticals.

Prior to Google, Knott spent nearly 10 years at Oracle in a variety of customer-facing roles.

“DocuSign is transforming how business gets done,” he said. “The leadership team in A/NZ is world-class, with a reputation for building a customer-centric culture. I’m looking forward to bringing all that I’ve learnt in my career to continue to propel DocuSign’s growth in this market.”

His appointment follows that of Dan Bognar, who was named as DocuSign’s new Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) VP in May, coming to the role after nine years at Salesforce as VP and COO for Asia Pacific.

Bognar said he was hoping to have every business in APJ transitioned to DocuSign Agreement Cloud. “This is why we continue to invest in this region,” he added. “I’m so excited to bring Ed’s vast experience into our team in support of our customers' digital transformation agenda.”