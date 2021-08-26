MIA Distribution launches Teams contact centre solution via exclusive A/NZ deal

Brad Milne (MIA Distribution) Credit: MIA Distribution

Australian unified communications (UC) technology distributor MIA Distribution has brought a Microsoft Teams contact centre solution to the Australian and New Zealand region through an exclusive deal with Dutch vendor ContactCenter4All.



Called CC4Teams, the solution is offered through the distributor's channel UC business unit and provides additional functionality to use Teams like a contact centre, such as cold and warm transferring, call recording, interactive voice recording and operator attendant features.

It also contains historical and real-time reporting — which integrates with Microsoft PowerBi — as well as wallboards and support for home workers.

Infrastructure to host the solution has already been laid down in Australia with engineering resources contributed by both ContactCenter4All and MIA, while also utilising infrastructure in other regions to offer Asia Pacific partners global scale, with customers already on the platform.

ARN understands that when demand is high enough, additional dedicated infrastructure may be rolled out in New Zealand.

“Partnering with MIA Distribution ... has been a seamless and exciting venture for our business,” said Anne-Meine Gramsma, chief commercial officer at ContactCenter4All. “Their professional approach to UC technology and their command of the channel has given us the confidence to run exclusively with our technology in their region.

“MIA’s ability to build a vast pipeline and now begin activating those users as the solution is up and running in that region is in line with the demand we are experiencing in Europe and America for Microsoft Teams Contact Centre requirements and adoption."

“We have every confidence in MIA Distribution to deliver the desired outcomes for the CC4Teams product suite,” he added.

Brad Milne, MIA’s managing director, added the relationship between the two companies “shows our two businesses share the same values and synergies which I’m confident our service provider partners will benefit greatly from”.

“Our commitment to invest in CC4Teams locally shows our partners how serious we are in meeting their unified communication requirements across a host of solutions that the market is seeing increased demand for,” he said.

MIA's local launch of CC4Teams comes more than a month after it signed a deal with UC management vendor Code Software.