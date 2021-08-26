Anomali anoints former Radware exec Kash Sharma as new A/NZ lead

Sharma comes to the role after close to two years with fellow cyber security vendor Radware.

Kash Sharma (Anomali) Credit: Supplied

Cyber security vendor Anomali has named former Radware Australia and New Zealand regional partner and alliances sales manager Kash Sharma as its new country manager for the A/NZ region.



According to Sharma’s LinkedIn profile, he joined Anomali in May as A/NZ channel director. The A/NZ country manager title has since been added to his remit.



“More so than ever, we see businesses hit with cyber attacks,” Sharma said in a statement. “I’m excited to be with a company that has proven intelligence-driven solutions that cater to cyber security resilience, detection and response.



“I look forward to helping customers and partners combat the impeding cyber security threats and challenges faced in A/NZ’s landscape today,” he added.



Sharma comes to the role after close to two years with fellow cyber security vendor Radware, which he joined in 2019 after a channel sales stint at Huawei Technologies.



Prior to Huawei, Sharma spent time at Performanta Group, Check Point Software and A10 Networks.



In 2016, two years after Sharma had joined Check Point Software, the cyber security vendor appointed him to the role of A/NZ channel, distribution and small- to medium-sized business (SMB) director, a role he held for close to two years.



Now, as Anomali's A/NZ lead, Sharma has been tasked with spearheading the regional channel expansion and business growth efforts for Anomali solutions across the territories.



In the new role, Sharma is responsible for accelerating the vendor’s channel network and development, with a key focus on exponential sales growth. It is expected that he will work closely with existing partners and drive new partnerships.



The role also sees Sharma report to Anomali’s Asia Pacific and Japan senior vice president and general manager, Stree Naidu.



“We are experiencing increase demand for actionable, intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) solutions across A/NZ,” said Naidu. “With his vast expertise in both channels and sales, we believe Kash will extend the breath of our reach to help serve the growing market and demands of our customers and partners.



“We are looking forward to the local partner-focused and sales strategies he will implement,” he added.

In March, Anomali signed a deal with network security distributor Netpoleon, marking the US vendor’s first such partnership in Australia and New Zealand.

The deal followed on from Anomali’s moves to ramp up its presence in the Asia Pacific and Japan region, which have seen it make a big push to engage the local channel.