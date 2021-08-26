Cloud software vendor Mirantis eyes APAC growth with Westcon-Comstor

Allows partners to ship code faster, on private and public clouds.

Patrick Aronson (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Channel Asia

Cloud software vendor Mirantis has set its sights on further growth across Asia Pacific through a new distribution deal with Westcon-Comstor.

The US-based open source company will now have access to Westcon’s partners in Australia, ASEAN, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

According to Mirantis, the deal will allow Westcon’s partners to ship code faster, on private and public clouds.

“Mirantis partners with the world’s top cloud infrastructure providers that Westcon-Comstor has extensive experience working with,” said EJ La Fontaine, VP and region director APAC of Mirantis.

“Westcon-Comstor works with Mirantis’ solutions to eliminate Kubernetes complexity with one consistent cloud experience for app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management.”

Patrick Aronson, Asia Pacific executive vice president, Westcon-Comstor, said the deal was timely as customers progressively move to cloud-native apps.

“This helps partners eliminate Kubernetes complexity for their customers with one consistent cloud experience,” he said.

Westcon also recently signed deals with employee development and IT training company Trainocate in Australia and attack simulation provider AttackIQ.