AT&T Cybersecurity recruits NZ's RedShield to its managed vulnerability programme

Web Application Shielding removes the risk of vulnerabilities in customers’ web applications

Fabian Partigliani (RedShield Security) Credit: Supplied

Managed security services giant AT&T Cybersecurity has added Web Application Shielding from New Zealand cyber security firm RedShield Security to its managed vulnerability programme.

Using the technology, AT&T Cybersecurity can now rapidly remove the risk of vulnerabilities in customers’ web applications, without touching the underlying code.

“Keeping up with routine software patching remains one of the most challenging yet important areas of work for cyber defenders in 2021,” said Fabian Partigliani, the new CEO of RedShield.



Web Application Shielding, which is delivered as a managed service, mitigates vulnerabilities in applications with software objects called shields.

These can be programmed to transform application content, track application and session state, detect illegal inputs or outputs and illegal changes to client-side content.

RedShield said the system can addresses most web penetration testing results or known vulnerabilities, including complex application logic flaws, without modifying the underlying application code.

It works for any application, including third party applications, frameworks and hosting platforms, ensuring that applications and APIs are protected against exploitation.

It can also give security and development teams "room to breathe" by enabling them to patch vulnerabilities or rewrite code.

AT&T Cybersecurity was founded as AlienVault in Spain in 2007 and bought by US telecommunications giant AT&T in 2018 and rebranded.

RedShield was developed by Aura Information Security, which was acquired by state-owned Kordia for $10 million in 2015. As part of that deal, Kordia became agent for RedShield.

"Having Kordia as our partner here in NZ and Australia will massively grow our presence and capability locally and will help to further support and accelerate RedShield’s global growth," Aura Information Security founder Andy Prow said at the time.

RedShield Security is owned by investors and founders, with private equity outfit Pencarrow holding around 20 per cent, Sage Technologies, the technology venture of enigmatic investment manager and QuantRes founder Harald McPike, with 19 per cent, Sam Pickles with 16 per cent and Andy and Diane Prow with 15 per cent.



