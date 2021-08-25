Varonis taps Secureworks’ Scott Leach to lead APJ

Scott Leach (Varonis) Credit: Varonis

Data security and analytics vendor Varonis has turned to Secureworks to hire its new leader for Asia Pacific and Japan, Scott Leach.

In his new role as APJ vice president, Leach will be based in Melbourne and be responsible for expanding Varonis’ customer base with the federal government, healthcare, education, finance and utility organisations.

He will report to Jim Boyle, SVP sales at Varonis, who is based in New York, United States, and will sit alongside that of Adam Gordon's, Varonis' country manager for A/NZ.

Leach brings more than 20 years of experience in sales and management roles, including a 14-year tenure at DELL EMC and his most recent position as general manager of Secureworks.

Now, Leach will be tasked with growing Varonis’ partner network off the back of the vendor’s appointment of Brisbane-based Intalock as its first Varonis Certified Delivery Partner (VCDP) in A/NZ.

“Security has never been more important or more challenging,” Leach said. “More and more, data lives on sanctioned repositories on-premises and in the cloud.

“Organisations need visibility and control of their critical data because, without it, they can fall victim to a ransomware attack, incur severe reputation damage and heavy penalties from regulators. Yet time and again, we see organisations taking unnecessary risks by overexposing data and failing to manage sensitive data adequately.”