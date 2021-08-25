Kordia claims Microsoft security gold as it buys into new ICT markets

Kordia's strategy is to deliver complete cyber security, cloud, and modern workplace solutions to customers.

Aaron Olphert (Kordia). Credit: Supplied

State-owned Kordia Group, best known as a broadcast and marine network operator, is continuing to push into ICT-related markets, achieving Microsoft Gold security competency.

Aaron Olphert, Kordia’s chief digital officer, said Microsoft cloud solutions were universally used by local and international businesses, making security competency vital for Kordia customers.

“Security threats are a constant and evolving reality which every organisation must mitigate," Olphert said.

"The best weapons we have against cyber security include appropriate technology and processes, backed by the knowledge and experience of qualified personnel."

Kordia Group has expanded aggressively through acquisition, buying Aura Information Security, EMRGE, Base2, and, most recently, SecOps NZ.

The company now boasts a cyber security team of 75 and in July appointed technology expert and commentator Ben Kepes to its board.

“We’re going beyond security and executing Kordia Group’s wider strategy of delivering complete cyber security, cloud, and modern workplace solutions to customers," Olphert explained.

Microsoft introduced the security competency in 2019, recognising that while security risks were higher than ever, the skills needed to mitigate them were in short supply.

Gold security competency requires a certification from multiple staff members on Microsoft 365 security administration and Microsoft Azure security technologies.

A further requirement is practical demonstration of these skills on customer sites to specified levels of monthly consumption, targets which Kordia said it had "comfortably exceeded".

“In today’s environment, with more people working from home or flexible work spaces, and more of us using digital platforms to shop, communicate and do business than ever, having the right security tools and processes has never been more important," Olphert said.

Kordia’s Gold competency demonstrated it was a leader in its field in protecting vital data, maintaining business resilience, building trust, and giving customers the confidence to innovate, said Matt Bostwick, partner director at Microsoft New Zealand.