Ingram Micro NZ adds complete Sophos portfolio to its cybersecurity tool-bag

Brook Gyde (Ingram Micro) Credit: Reseller News

Ingram Micro NZ is to offer the complete suite of Sophos' cybersecurity solutions spanning software, hardware and managed service options.

The new arrangement extends a current relationship under which Ingram supported Sophos' offering for managed service providers (MSPs).

John Donovan, managing director of Sophos A/NZ, said as a leading global distributor, Ingram Micro had proven support programs for resellers and a sharp focus on achieving results for vendors it represented.

"With Ingram’s reach into all New Zealand partner levels, Sophos looks forward to working together to create opportunities for partners to help Kiwi organisations achieve efficient and complete protection for their data and business systems."

Brook Gyde, who heads Ingram Micro’s New Zealand cybersecurity solution unit, said cybersecurity defences were crucial for business continuity and protection from ransomware.

"It’s also why we’re seeing estimates from analysts that local organisations are expected to invest upwards of $720 million into cybersecurity this year."

Ingram Micro NZ's managing director, Jason Langley, said the company was executing a mission to provide resellers with a complete set of solutions, backed by support and demand-generation activities.

Sophos offered solutions across endpoint, encryption, network security, email security, mobile security and unified threat management, Langley said.

"All of these products underpin Sophos’ adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem, which is designed to share threat intelligence and react in real-time to provide advanced protection to organisations of all sizes."

Gyde singled out Sophos XDR as a product particularly likely to be in demand. XDR, which stands for extended data detection and response, synchronises native endpoint, server, firewall, and email security.

“Complexity is one of the persistent challenges when securing the heterogeneous environments characterising every organisation today," Gyde said.

"This combines critical data, improving visibility and accelerating the ability to take meaningful action when threats are detected, and before consequences are felt.”