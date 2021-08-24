Jamf taps UK’s Kieran O’Connor for A/NZ leadership

O’Connor will run the business from the UK while he awaits a flight to Sydney.

Kieran O’Connor (Jamf) Credit: Jamf

Apple enterprise device management solutions provider Jamf has turned to London-based talent Kieran O’Connor to lead Australia and New Zealand.

He replaces Jamie Davidson who, it is understood, plans to move to rural Victoria after eight years at Jamf.



Kiwi-born O’Connor has spent the past seven years with Jamf, most recently serving as senior regional sales manager for the UK and Ireland. Prior to that, he spent seven years with Acronis in a senior channel role.

He also previously worked at Ingram Micro New Zealand as licensing sales team leader.

O’Connor will handle the role from the UK until he is able to obtain a flight to Sydney while COVID-19 border restrictions are in place.

“I’m excited about the market opportunity for Jamf in Australia and New Zealand following our acquisition of [unified cloud security company] Wandera which will build on our existing capabilities to ensure today’s hybrid workforce can securely access the network resources they need while complying with organisational policies,” he said.

“This will provide new opportunities for our channel partners and carriers.”

Last year, Jamf also acquired Melbourne independent software vendor (ISV) Mondada, developer of Apple platform patch management solutions Kinobi and Kinobi Pro.