Epson NZ builds channel to support entry into commercial print market

Market entry into the commercial sector follows success in Australia, local general manager says.

Kaden McCaffery (Epson NZ) Credit: Supplied

Partnerships and channels are at the core of Epson's entry into the New Zealand commercial print sector.

Epson NZ said the launch of a range of A3 printers in New Zealand yesterday marked its commitment to providing existing and new partners with solutions that helped future-proof businesses and to differentiate themselves.

Key to the company's local go-to-market, Epson NZ was planning to partner with dealers and resellers across NZ to build what Epson NZ general manager Kaden McCaffery described as "a significant channel".



"We are fortunate to be in negotiations with a number of dealers, resellers and distribution partners and will be making some formal announcements in the near future," McCaffery told Reseller News.



McCaffery said businesses were demanding simple, reliable and economical solutions and Epson was striving to provide the resources and support partners required to stay competitive.

"Our decision to enter the business office printer space in New Zealand comes off the back of the success we have achieved in the Australian market and indeed all around the world," McCaffery said.

"This is all founded on the strength of the product and solutions we are able to offer the NZ business market."

McCaffery said Epson NZ was planning ongoing awareness campaigns to showcase the benefits the products.

"Epson NZ is also fully supported by Epson Australia’s comprehensive document solutions team which encompasses post and pre-sales, technical support and product management," he said.

"Moving forward, we are also going to expand our local resources as we grow our presence in the NZ market."

Indeed that has already started with the hiring of Fadi Nannis who, as business development manager for the newly created document solutions team, will spearhead the effort.

"The introduction of these new printers demonstrates the commitment Epson NZ has to the growth and success of our channel partners," Nannis said.

"I am looking forward to building new, long-term business partnerships with companies that share a similar vision and similar values for a sustainable future.”

McCaffery said Epson offered a compelling proposition for commercial customers with new heat-free technology designed to increase efficiencies and productivity and lower environmental impacts.

"Inkjet technology solutions are consistently usurping and replacing laser-based ones for these fundamental reasons and benefits." McCaffery said.

Epson's move comes after a period of disruption in the local market over the last few years after rival Fuji Xerox, now Fujifilm NZ, found itself banned from some government business from late 2017 until April 2019 following an accounting and billing scandal.

Another rival, Konica Minolta, suffered channel disruption after Fuji Xerox bought A/NZ distributor CSG. Konica Minolta now has a direct presence in New Zealand to service its partners.

McCaffery said competitors’ movements had no bearing on Epson's decision to enter the commercial market in New Zealand.