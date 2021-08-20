Singapore-based MSP CrossPoint Technology acquires Australia’s Avante IT

IT consultancy Avante also has teams in New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Credit: Joshua Ang / Unsplash

Singapore-headquartered CrossPoint Technology Solutions has acquired Australian consultancy Avante IT for an unknown sum.

Avante IT, which has Australian offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, offers remote support alongside a raft of other services. It also has staff in New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

CrossPoint is also a managed service and solutions provider that has offices in Australia, the UK and on its home soil of Singapore.

It currently has vendor partnerships with the likes of Cisco, Microsoft, VMware and Poly.

“Avante IT is delighted to be part of the CrossPoint Group[. T]here are complementary strengths in both organisations that will enable the business to scale and offer broader services to existing clients,” said Scott Crawford, Avante IT CEO.

“We are confident that we can leverage these strengths to create a competitive edge in the market and most importantly, Avante IT and CrossPoint are a great cultural fit. Both organisations have an established history with trusted brands in the Australian IT marketplace, and have a loyal customer base.”

CrossPoint CEO Carlos Palacio said the acquisition of Avante IT presented “a strategic investment” for the company.

“Part of our vision [is] to continue to grow our managed service practice for the verticals of health, non-for-profit, and corporate clients in the Australian market,” he said.

“By combining Avante’s expertise in ICT delivery in the health vertical, with CrossPoint’s broad range of technology solutions, we have the ability to deliver a complete end-to-end managed solutions for our clients,” he added.

The announcement marks the third Australian IT service provider to be acquired this week, following hot on the heels of Canberra's Mentum Systems and Brisbane's Swytch.