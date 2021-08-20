iSANZ tries again with refreshed awards after COVID-19 cancellation

Kendra Ross (Duo) Credit: IDG

New Zealand's information security association, iSANZ, is bringing its annual awards back after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their cancellation last year.

Now in there seventh year, the awards come amidst new COVID-19 disruptions as New Zealand moved into a hard lockdown once more.

iSANZ chair Kendra Ross said it had been an "interesting year" for events of all kinds, but it felt like a good and appropriate time to get people together if possible, especially as the big awards night was still several months away.

The pressures of COVID-19 and increasingly high-profile cyber attacks targeting New Zealand organisations only added to the need to recognise the cyber security community's efforts.

The Wellington event is also sandwiched between two other cyber security conferences and meetings to help people having to travel to get the most out of their investments.

"Given New Zealanders are so good at responding to lockdowns, we decided to go ahead," Ross told Reseller News. "Plan B is we'd have to take it online."

ISANZ has taken the opportunity of the long delay to make changes to the 2021 award categories and refresh the judging line-up.



"After a year of challenge and change, we look forward to seeing the iSANZ entries and celebrating excellence in information security on the national stage," Ross said.

Entries open 19 August and stay open until 30 September.

The award categories are:

Best security project or security awareness initiative

This is open to organisations who have successfully implemented an InfoSec security project or awareness initiative.

Best security professional

Open to senior security leaders holding full or part time positions as CISO, security manager, or similar security leadership position.

Best start-up or new business

Open to new information security and cyber security businesses founded in New Zealand and which have been operating for no more than five years.

Best security company of the year

Open to security companies with superior security products or solutions that help customers tackle today's most pressing InfoSec challenges.

Best NZ security product or service

Open to New Zealand companies who have an 'in service' Security Service or Product.

Up-and-coming cyber security star

Open to all individuals who are a newcomer to the world of cyber and information security in NZ with less than three years’ experience who have made a positive and impressive impact.

The iSANZ Awards also honour a person, event or company that has made a significant contribution to the wider InfoSec community in a special nominated hall of fame award.

Because of last year’s cancellation, entries in the 2021 awards can be made for initiatives completed in either 2019/20 or 2020/21.

Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held at Te Papa, Wellington, on 14 November.