Sektor strikes distribution deal with SOTI in key Asia Pacific markets

Michael Dyson (SOTI) Credit: SOTI

Technology distributor Sektor has struck a distribution deal with enterprise mobility management (EMM) vendor SOTI in a number of key markets across Asia Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.



Based in Canada, SOTI provides mobile and internet of things (IoT) management solutions, claiming more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide.

According to Cameron Arnold, general manager of Sektor Australia, SOTI’s solutions will be integral to the Sektor mobility portfolio as the company works to enhance the solutions on offer for its partners and their customers.

“Sektor not only provides the mobile devices, but the technology to manage, track and secure them. It’s another example of our commitment to being a true end-to-end solution provider for our partners,” Arnold said.



For Sektor, which is headquartered in New Zealand, adding SOTI’s MobiControl offering to its portfolio is hoped to further strengthen its presence in its key markets.



Michael Dyson, SOTI Asia Pacific vice president of sales, said that the company is focused on extending its presence within the emergency healthcare market and also the point-of-sale (POS) side of retail within the region.



“Sektor shares our vision for growth within these industries and played an important role in helping us win a contract with St John New Zealand’s ambulance service,” Dyson said. “This was a significant breakthrough for us and showed us the importance of Sektor’s relationships and expertise within our key markets.



“Gone are the days when a mobile device was deployed in the field without the support, infrastructure and expertise to manage that device. Our customers rely on SOTI to facilitate the rapid deployment of business-critical mobile devices, as well as update operating systems and applications on Android, Windows, iOS and Linux.

“Customers place a huge importance on security, remote device support and device location tracking to help them drive better efficiencies throughout their organisation and realise greater cost savings,” he added.

In July, Sektor revealed it was moving to automate its reseller operations across the Asia Pacific region after taking on the subscription commerce platform offering by AppDirect, a US-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor.



The deal with AppDirect was expected to see the distributor not only automate its reseller operations, but also grow its security software business and expand its hardware-as-a-service (HaaS) offerings.



